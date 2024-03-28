Alt-Text / Tooltips
-
MylesRyden
Is there any way to turn off alt-text for images?
Using Mastodon people are writing novels to describe pictures (which is great for visually impaired people) but the resulting screen sized tooltip that pops up make it impossible to actually see the image.
Any way to turn off these alt-text tool tips?
-
@MylesRyden Perhaps a UserJS or with ViolentMonkey.
I will check this.
-
MylesRyden
@DoctorG Thanks!
-
@MylesRyden Sorry, too much work for me to add a UserJS for this as Mastodon has its own strange ideas of loading images in background.
I suggest, you contact [email protected] and ask for such setting to hide the tooltip for alt/title.