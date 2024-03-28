After the tabs are tiled, part of the page becomes blank.
These pages cannot be displayed even if they are refreshed.
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.53 (Stable channel) （64 位） 修订版本 9bc0253dc7c6d57292697b26e13e6579916e51bf 操作系统 Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3324) JavaScript V8 12.2.281.23 用户代理 Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/122.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 命令行 "E:\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml 可执行文件路径 E:\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe 配置文件路径 C:\Users\dell\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default 当前变更 5e3a236d-4113a79e
mib2berlin
@lart
Hi, we need links to these pages to test this or is this from the same domain?
6.6.3271.55 Win 11 Works nice with tiled tabs.
Can not reproduce this.
This seems to be an occasional problem.
But after I updated to a newer version (6.6.3271.55 (Stable channel)), it seems to be fine for now.
Hopefully I won't be experiencing similar issues afterward....
mib2berlin
@lart
Same for me, work fine.
Please test this in the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
OK, thanks a lot!