How can I remove a synchronised device from my account?
-
It bothers me to see the device I am not using among the synchronised devices. Is there a place where we manage them, where is this place in the settings? I would appreciate your help.
-
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
It isn't possible to remove a device in Settings, unfortunately.
If you don't use Sync on a device for a month, it'll disappear from the list of synced devices in the "Synced Tabs" menu and elsewhere.
If you want to get rid of it immediately, in Settings > Sync click on "Reset Remote Data". Then set a new encryption password for your data and start Sync from fresh only on devices you want to keep connected.