Sync Created Double Entries in Cloud
I am syncing two accounts and profiles, if that matters. Whenever I am in one of the profiles, I see the following when I press the cloud button.
If I press the cloud button on the machine titled ***-desktop, I see another double-entry, but referring to the current machine.
My question is two-fold.
Why and how did this happen? The quantity of tabs indicated seems to match what I have open. However, the tabs in them are displayed in different order if I roll over the triangle arrow. Hence, I can't quite tell if these syncs are more or less identical.
The second part is whether there is a way to erase one of these. How do I do it and how would I know which one to erase?
Hi @yaha12
I have almost the exact same problem.
I am using only one account.
My cloud button shows only the other devices and not the one I am using, but shows the synced tabs of each device twice.
This started to happen after I deleted the remote data and started fresh.
Did you find any solution?