I am syncing two accounts and profiles, if that matters. Whenever I am in one of the profiles, I see the following when I press the cloud button.

If I press the cloud button on the machine titled ***-desktop, I see another double-entry, but referring to the current machine.

My question is two-fold.

Why and how did this happen? The quantity of tabs indicated seems to match what I have open. However, the tabs in them are displayed in different order if I roll over the triangle arrow. Hence, I can't quite tell if these syncs are more or less identical.

The second part is whether there is a way to erase one of these. How do I do it and how would I know which one to erase?