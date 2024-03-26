Firewall Rule Needed
When accessing certain websites, the Chromium-based browsers, including Vivaldi, display the message for the Windows firewall to allow/block the browser.
This message is not displayed with the Gecko-based browsers, such as LibreWolf.
The only websites that I see this are AT&T (https://www.att.com/) and State Farm (https://www.statefarm.com/).
Why would there need to be a firewall rule for some browsers but not others?
stardepp Translator
@AllanH I can access these websites without an error message (with uBlock Origin activated). Maybe your adblocker is set too high.
mib2berlin
@AllanH
Hi, I know this message but only for a new installed Vivaldi or maybe after an update.
Then it happen never again, so no message open your links here.
Cheers, mib
Once the firewall knows to either allow/block access for the browser, the message is not displayed again, unless you delete the firewall rule.
My point is why does the firewall need access for Chromium browsers but not for Gecko browsers?
@AllanH Does the prompt come from the site, from the browser or the OS?
Make a screenshot of this message.
What are the details of the firewall rule it asks you to add?
I have my suspicion but I won't guess before I get more information.
@Pathduck This is a screenshot of the message that is displayed at the AT&T Sign-On page.
Of course, this would only be displayed if the firewall rules did not already include Vivaldi.
@AllanH That's from the Windows Firewall, not the OS or the site.
Go into the firewall config and look at the rule you allowed, what ports does it allow and to where?
Could be the rule request is for mDNS.
@Pathduck If I select to allow access, there are 2 rules created for Vivaldi.
The first rule is for the UDP protocol, "Any" for Local Address, "Any" for Remote Address, "Any" for Local Port and "Any" for Remote Port.
The second rule is for the TCP protocol, "Any" for Local Address, "Any" for Remote Address, "Any" for Local Port and "Any" for Remote Port.
@AllanH Yeah, that's a very generic rule. Are you on Windows Home or Pro?
It's probably some mDNS thing as pointed out by DocG.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Multicast_DNS
I suspected it did some local port scanning by websockets, but far as I can tell it does not:
https://blog.nem.ec/2020/05/24/ebay-port-scanning/
The reason those other (non-Chromium) browsers don't trigger the alert is they don't support mDNS.
No idea why it should specifically trigger on the ATT domain though.
It might also trigger some things only for US users - some of these US sites are extremely paranoid and resort to nasty stuff to scan your system for vulnerabilites (like Ebay does).
If I go to the State Farm site now after reloading their site and checking for websockets etc I get forbidden from even opening their site... sheesh
@Pathduck I'm on Win10 Home. Thanks for your information.
I've decided to use a Gecko-based browser like LibreWolf for the AT&T and State Farm websites.
That way I won't have to add a firewall rule just to pay my bill.
@AllanH Use a browser as workaround at those pages where Vivaldi fails, that is ok.
@DoctorG It may not be a Vivaldi failure in this case, but I believe that the default firewall settings should work with any browser on any website.
Firewall rules depends on if you use your network as Private or Public Network. And there are no default firewall settings for other apps outside Microsoft universe.
And all Chromium-like browsers show the firewall popup in Public Network environment.
@DoctorG I use a Private Network, and I select "Restore defaults" for the Windows Defender Firewall in the Control Panel Items.
Except for the 2 websites I mentioned, it's worked well enough for me.
RasheedHolland
BTW, you might want to take a look at tools like Windows Firewall Control (WFC) and TinyWall, I use them both. I use WFC for easy configuration of the built-in firewall and I use TinyWall as a third party firewall, which autoblocks ALL processes except for the ones that you allow from making outbound connections. This will easily block most malware from connecting out. I always set WFC to Low Filtering mode.