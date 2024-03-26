@AllanH Yeah, that's a very generic rule. Are you on Windows Home or Pro?

It's probably some mDNS thing as pointed out by DocG.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Multicast_DNS

I suspected it did some local port scanning by websockets, but far as I can tell it does not:

https://blog.nem.ec/2020/05/24/ebay-port-scanning/

The reason those other (non-Chromium) browsers don't trigger the alert is they don't support mDNS.

No idea why it should specifically trigger on the ATT domain though.

It might also trigger some things only for US users - some of these US sites are extremely paranoid and resort to nasty stuff to scan your system for vulnerabilites (like Ebay does).

If I go to the State Farm site now after reloading their site and checking for websockets etc I get forbidden from even opening their site... sheesh