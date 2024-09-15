This content blocked | ¿?
Every month I download my credit card statement from the provider's website. This month, I can't download it and get the subject error: "This content is blocked. Contact the site owner to fix the issue."
I find this a little surprising as it works fine with Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Any suggestions as to what might be causing this or how to troubleshoot in more detail?
Using version 6.6.3271.53 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
mib2berlin Soprano
@nschloss
Hi, did you get a message "Download from insecure location" in Chrome?
If you use the Vivaldi ad blocker sometimes the blocking lists get an update and block content, disable the ad blocker with the shield icon i the address bar for this page.
Please test this in a private window and/or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
yngve Vivaldi Team
@nschloss said in This content is blocked. Contact the site owner to fix the issue.:
This content is blocked. Contact the site owner to fix the issue
This is an error indicating that the web site has specified a security policy for the content (known as CSP) that instructs the browser to not load the content because that would be a security problem (e.g. an attack site embeds it as a frame in order to steal money or perform other fraud). IOW, not following the directive could expose you, the user, to a security problem. This is something the website owner needs to fix.
One thing you might want to consider regarding the "other browsers": Vivaldi 6.6 is based on Chromium 122 (Extended Stable), the current Google Chrome Stable is based on Chromium 123 (as of this week). It could be that the Chromium team fixed some kind of issue with CSP in the past couple of months. (Same thing for the others.). When comparing Vivaldi to other Chromium-based browsers you need to use the exact same Chromium version in the other browser, too.
I'm still having this issue and still not clear how to resolve it. Again, it works fine on Google Chrome and Firefox.
I'm using this Vivaldi version:
Vivaldi 6.9.3447.37 (Stable channel) (64-bit) Revision 6923341966265dac6a8ac55dfa1cd67cbff52be8 OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4780) JavaScript V8 12.8.374.24 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/128.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
This is my Chrome version:
128.0.6613.138 (Official Build) (64-bit)
Any advice on how to troubleshoot please?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@nschloss said in This content is blocked. Contact the site owner to fix the issue.:
I download my credit card statement from the provider's website. This month, I can't download it and get the subject error: "This content is blocked. Contact the site owner to fix the issue."
Had you asked your provider support why they block Vivaldi?
Vivaldi 6.9.3447.37 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Try to update to 6.9.3447.44.
@nschloss said in This content is blocked. Contact the site owner to fix the issue.:
still not clear how to resolve it
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
For a test, had you tried in different profile without any settings (close welcome page when it appears)?