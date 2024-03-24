Quite a lot of those thousands of files are cached copied of pages and other resources of files you have visited, (and if you are using the mail client, your email), and which make it possible to load the site quicker the next time you load it.

As for lifetimes of SSDs, unless you bought very low-quality drives, they should normally be able to handle anything a normal user, including a developer that does massive rebuilds involving hundreds of thousands of files, for many years. In Vivaldi we have dozens of SSD drives installed in our builders that are over 10 years old, and all of our developer machines use SSDs, and the usage a normal user can subject an SSD to pales in comparison to the usage a developer's drives gets subjected to.

We have, occasionally, during the past 10 years, had to replace drives that failed, but as I recall, the ones I am aware of can be counted on one hand, and I don't think any of them failed because the SSD storage ran out of reusable blocks. The usual reason for replacing is that we need more diskspace.

SSD blocks can be rewritten more than 1000 times each (more advanced ones 5-10K times, and very advanced ones 100K times; If you have a 500 GB drive, writes 1 TB a day to it, the drive should last at least 500 days per 1000 times a block can be rewritten, barring other failures). See Wikipedia . It is probably more likely that your drives will fail due to other reasons than running out of usable blocks (that link above references an older Google study that said 4-10% of drives had to be replaces within 4 years).