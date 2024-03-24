Reduce waste of energy and SSD lifespan
-
When I do my backup I always see that backing up the Vivaldi folder takes quite long as there thousands (!) of files and also many changed files over time.
When researching on this topic I found a similar problem report:
https://www.reddit.com/r/vivaldibrowser/comments/xu6o3k/bad_design_gigabytes_of_data_constantly_saved_to/?sort=new&rdt=44297
So basically, I would be very happy to know that Vivaldi is not wasting lots of battery power (laptop) and unnecessarily reducing lifespan of my SSD or USB-Stick (portable installation). Unnecessarily often file writes (reddit posts) should be avoided.
Only meaningful TEMP-files should be stored, and also deleted if not needed for a certain time (user configrable, of course).
-
Yes, I do not like that either.
Looking at the profile folder without user activity in the browser for a few hours with a file watcher is cruel. The browser seems to save its files and databases on a timed basis, while it should on changes.
Even more questionable is what happens when watching a youtube video - temp files are constantly written and removed, I would prefer to keep this data in memory if a lot is available like on my PC.
But I guess its not Vivaldi but the Chromium core system.
Yes, I fear for my SSD, too.
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
Quite a lot of those thousands of files are cached copied of pages and other resources of files you have visited, (and if you are using the mail client, your email), and which make it possible to load the site quicker the next time you load it.
As for lifetimes of SSDs, unless you bought very low-quality drives, they should normally be able to handle anything a normal user, including a developer that does massive rebuilds involving hundreds of thousands of files, for many years. In Vivaldi we have dozens of SSD drives installed in our builders that are over 10 years old, and all of our developer machines use SSDs, and the usage a normal user can subject an SSD to pales in comparison to the usage a developer's drives gets subjected to.
We have, occasionally, during the past 10 years, had to replace drives that failed, but as I recall, the ones I am aware of can be counted on one hand, and I don't think any of them failed because the SSD storage ran out of reusable blocks. The usual reason for replacing is that we need more diskspace.
SSD blocks can be rewritten more than 1000 times each (more advanced ones 5-10K times, and very advanced ones 100K times; If you have a 500 GB drive, writes 1 TB a day to it, the drive should last at least 500 days per 1000 times a block can be rewritten, barring other failures). See Wikipedia . It is probably more likely that your drives will fail due to other reasons than running out of usable blocks (that link above references an older Google study that said 4-10% of drives had to be replaces within 4 years).
-
@yngve Do you know when Bookmarks.html gets updated?
I have seen that backed up frequently when I know I haven't changed any bookmarks. I notice this because I have a script that backs up the bookmark file every day if it is newer than the saved copy and it issues console messages for whatever it backs up.
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@josephj11 I haven't looked at that; my guess is that every time you visit a bookmarked site, the last visited date gets updated (there is a field for that in the file, for each bookmark entry), and the data is stored to disk.