Reverse tab order...
-
For selected tabs, please add an option to "reverse tab order". Make this option available as a hotkey and in the tab context menu. This will be convenient for quickly reversing the order of some tabs that have been opened in the opposite order.
[bug reported VB-105123]
-
@TsunamiZ Under what circumstances do tabs open in ”the wrong order?” If they do, then that is a bug, not a feature request.
-
not "wrong" order, but simply "opposite" order. it is a feature for conveniently reversing the order of selected tabs, which is handy in some situations.