Can't login to Soundcloud (on Android as well.)
Trying to login to Soundcloud, initially on android, but also on Tumbleweed, and all I get is a white screen (on both).
Fresh install of the app (which uses the default browser to login), on android. Have also tried clearing cache/data when it wouldn't work.
Have also tried logging in on Firefox on Tumbleweed, and it works fine.
Android phone is a Pixel7 - fully up-to-date.
@hornetster
Hi, no issues on Tumbleweed with Vivaldi 6.6.3271.53, sign in open a popup.
Test this with a Chromium browser, Firefox is completely different.
Apparently this was due to the blocking of trackers....?
WTF.
Why should this stuff up login?
Thanks.
@hornetster
I test this with the Vivaldi ad/tracker blocker but all default.
Well, checked still wasn't working on both, then turned all blockers off on each device, and both then worked.
Then turned tracking blockers back on on both, and all still working.
Must just be for the initial login? ie the jigsaw test popup to prove you are human?? Have never used add blocker, only tracker block...
Not sure....
@hornetster
I am sorry no idea, I am not sure if the tracking lists gets updated if you disable/enable it on a page.
Anyway, this is the first thing I try if something strange happen on pages.
Cheers, mib