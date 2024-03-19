Forum has been updated!
First Vivaldi Forum update of 2024 is here! We’re now on the latest NodeBB version, which comes with a couple of new features.
- If you’re in the habit of bookmarking posts, then now you can also search through your bookmarks. On the search page below the search input field, select “In bookmarks” (the default value is “In titles and posts”).
- Private chats have gotten an update. Like with notifications before, you can now mark chat messages unread too. Also, the chat window now opens in the bottom right corner by default and more.
- Since the last update, we’ve also fixed some bugs that you’ve reported to us.
Thank you for being here!
marialeal Vivaldi Team
First!
stardepp Translator
Crazy happy second
ingolftopf Ambassador
Thank you
But I can't find the "Tonys" in Android.
@jane-n Nice, thanks for fixing some of the bugs that were reported. Though I'd like to point out one that wasn't fixed, whenever I hover over the edited post icon (signified by a pencil in a square), the tooltip that used to appear doesn't.
It seems like it isn't there any more, but if you change the zoom level of the page (to something like 60%), it becomes clear that the tooltip is just not being placed in the correct position anymore. Take this post as an example, which I edited to highlight the problem as well.
I also see this problem, they're now missing from emoji selector:
However, it's still possible to find them if you begin to type
:tony, so at least they are still there.
@ingolftopf
The Tonys were available when typing
:tony_...:, but indeed missing from the emoji picker menu. Fixed now!
@jane-n Some more problems I noticed, the number in the "Bookmark" item does not display correctly in the dark theme (black text on a dark background). And the "Share this Post" options don't display correctly anymore: the Mastodon icon looks slanted and the Reddit and mail icons are wrong.
Seems to be a bug only with the dark mode. I've forwarded both dark mode issues internally.
ingolftopf Ambassador
Thank you very much for the quick update.
