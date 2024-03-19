@jane-n Nice, thanks for fixing some of the bugs that were reported. Though I'd like to point out one that wasn't fixed, whenever I hover over the edited post icon (signified by a pencil in a square), the tooltip that used to appear doesn't.

It seems like it isn't there any more, but if you change the zoom level of the page (to something like 60%), it becomes clear that the tooltip is just not being placed in the correct position anymore. Take this post as an example, which I edited to highlight the problem as well.

@ingolftopf said in Forum has been updated!:

Thank you But I can't find the "Tonys" in Android.

I also see this problem, they're now missing from emoji selector: