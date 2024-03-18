@JohnGerald I think Outlook with MS exchange won't work but gmail and personal outlook accounts should work fine, especially with OAuth2 (which I don't use).

As reference, my own IMAP settings

for hotmail (should be the same for outlook / live )

and gmail

About Vivaldi Web Mail... Is a service that any vivaldi user can subscribe for but due spammers won't work out of the box: you can create it, but you need a while of time to gain reputation (usage of other vivaldi services in fair way) to be able to send / receive. But not mandatory at all to use Vivaldi Mail Client.

Also, gives us the exact vivaldi version as Aye says. It can helps a lot