Email Account Add Not Working for Microsoft or Gmail Accounts
I am really wanting to try this new email client as part of the new Vivaldi release but I am having many issues trying to add accounts. I am an IT professional and have helped others over the years to setup SMTP/IMAP and POP3 email accounts on various email clients. It should not be this difficult.
I added my personal Microsoft Exchange account and used the oAuth setup and it actually added itself to my Microsoft account and as a default found the correct ports and outbound and inbound names for the account but it still will NOT verify.
Same thing with my Google Gmail accounts, and they are setup to allow IMAP in the Gmail Settings.
I have read through many postings in this forum and the response from Vivadi seems to be a link to sort of a marketing piece about Vivaldi Email. I am looking for some technical documentation that can help me get these accounts setup please.
Thanks in adance for any help you might be able to give this matter.
@JohnGerald Which version of Vivaldi are you using, and 64- or 32-bit?
@JohnGerald I think Outlook with MS exchange won't work but gmail and personal outlook accounts should work fine, especially with OAuth2 (which I don't use).
As reference, my own IMAP settings
- for hotmail (should be the same for outlook / live )
- and gmail
About Vivaldi Web Mail... Is a service that any vivaldi user can subscribe for but due spammers won't work out of the box: you can create it, but you need a while of time to gain reputation (usage of other vivaldi services in fair way) to be able to send / receive. But not mandatory at all to use Vivaldi Mail Client.
Also, gives us the exact vivaldi version as Aye says. It can helps a lot
I've been using OAuth2, and everything just works on all my boxes (many, many boxes) but I don't use any MS mail services or products.
Until yesterday, when I unlimbered a 32-bit Win10 laptop and put the latest Vivaldi Stable on it and decided to set up mail. Getting it to verify the account/server settings was some kind of nightmare. It just would NOT do it! So in installed the latest snapshot and, after multiple tries, that one succeeded at verifying an account. Then I copied its User Data file to the Stable version, and mail has been working in it ever since. But that laptop has something deeply weird with its wi-fi card/drivers so I can't rule out that the problem was hardware-moderated (though I never had trouble setting up email on it as a testbed in the past). But if, say, this were a 32-bit Windows thing, that would be very interesting. I could take that to the devs.
@Ayespy said in Email Account Add Not Working for Microsoft or Gmail Accounts:
i
64bit,
Thanks
@JohnGerald Windows? 10 or 11? What sort of hardware?
Exactly which Vivaldi version - Stable or Snapshot, what number?
@JohnGerald
Hi, I use Gmail and Outlook accounts without issues with IMAP
I read about issues wit Exchange server connections, depends on how they configured.
This is Outlook with app password.
On a friends PC Avast was running and block to add any mail accounts in Vivaldi, no error message, nothing.
Check this if you run a third party security software, it work with Defender.
Cheers, mib
Thank you for the reply and picture of your config. I will check mine and see if I can get it working.
Thanks...
Windows 11 64bit and fully updated.
Dell Optiplex 7050 with SSD.
32MB Ram DDR4
Vivlardi:
Vivaldi.6.6.3271.50.x64 (not sure if it is stable or beta) could not find an about.
-
@JohnGerald
Do you use a third party security software?
Yes, Norton 360. I will try to turn it off and see if it connects to the servers and verifies. Thanks for the idea...
-
@JohnGerald 3271 - that's the Stable version.
About page is Menu/Help/About.
Let me see how my Dell compares to that one.
@JohnGerald Word to the wise, sometimes "turning off" 3rd party security software does not actually take it completely out of the mix.
@JohnGerald Really similar specs on the Dell here - it's a Vostro 3471 running an i5-9400, 16Gb DDR4 2666 RAM and a 1Tb M2 SSD, with Win11. Runs Vivaldi email client like butter, verifying on all servers without delay. @mib2berlin 's suggestion of 3rd party security interference sounds likelier all the time.
Same problem here, i cannot configure my personal gmail account or my google workspace, i always receive the message:
[imap.gmail.com] Could not connect to server Error: Timeout connecting to server
Using: Vivaldi 6.6.3271.50 (Stable channel) (64 bits) on windows 10
edwardp Ambassador
Outlook works for me using OAuth, does not work with regular account or special app passwords. I do not use Vivaldi Mail with Gmail.
@PereiraSantosEngenharia
Hi, I use these providers in Vivaldi and test other, all work.
As mentioned above third party security software can block adding accounts in Vivaldi, you don't get any message, it simply doesn't connect.
I test Gmail with app password using POP3 some time ago, I use Gmail on several Vivaldi installs using IMAP with OAuth.
Tested using the last Snapshot 6.6.3291.3 (Versão Oficial) (64 bits) and the problems remains the same.
I try to use other accounts, Microsoft 365 and Outlook, even then don't work.
I deactivated and closed my antivirus (Kaspersky) and tried again with the Vivaldi 6.6.3271.50 (Stable channel) (64 bits), but the results are the same, i continue get Timeout connecting to server. It's strange because my google calendar and my tasks sync like a charm
@PereiraSantosEngenharia "Deactivating" or "closing" antivirus usually leaves processes running in the background interfering with things. The only way to check if it's your 3rd party security software is to temporarily uninstall it completely.
@Ayespy , thank you for your answer. I don't know why, but today it worked, the only thing i do recently was reboot the PC!