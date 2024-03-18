Removing border and rounded corners
aramrahgozar
Hi
I notice when Vivaldi isn't maximized, An white boarder will appear. It's ugly in my opinion. It would be great if removed or boarder will be the same color as background.
Also, The corners in Edge are rounded which is make it very modern and nice.
That looks like a bug. That doesn't seem to be the intended behaviour. I'm really curious to see what you are seeing. Could you share a screenshot? Here is what I see:
No white border
@aramrahgozar What are your Vivaldi and OS versions?
You can put this information in your forum signature to save us asking every time you report an issue.
@Pesala, that's clever. I'll do the same
Edit: I thought it was a feature from the forum, but it seems not. How do you do that?
@Pesala, I think you didn't get what I meant...
I found that page. What I mean is that there is no tool there to grab browser and OS version at time of posting. Unless you are suggesting people to update their signature every time before posting...
@darthgtb Your OS version rarely changes; the browser version changes about every six weeks, or weekly if using the snapshot. It takes about 15 seconds to update your forum signature. You can show it as a reminder in the Status Bar, and copy it from there:
Vivaldi 6.6.3291.3 / Chrome 122.0.6261.116
@Pesala then there is no difference from mentioning it in the post itself. Actually, it would make it more reasonable and easier to mention it on the post itself. Not everybody uses the forum every day like moderators do... Not to mention, sometimes I may be reporting about Windows, sometimes Linux, sometimes Android...
For the people reporting issues, it will most likely be a different version every time they report something, unless it's the first month of usage, so they will report all the bugs and feature requests they find more or less at the same time.
Anyway, this isn't the topic for this post. I'm sorry for diverting the discussion...
Thanks for the suggestion, though.