UNIQUE download URLs for the current versions
Suggestion: Vivaldi could have UNIQUE download URLs for the current versions of the files we get from the site.
For example, I can always download the latest version of Telegram official client, for linux, with the command:
wget -c https://telegram.org/dl/desktop/linux
This URL of this command will actually download (at the time of this message) the file
https://td.telegram.org/tlinux/tsetup.4.15.2.tar.xz
My suggestion would be having one unique download URL for each package we can choose, for each OS. Possibly having a default choice of options, with simpler URLs, is something nice (for example, not needing to have amd64 in the URL, although we may need to have something if we want (currently less download) i386 or 32 bit packages.
Suggestions of final URLs:
https://downloads.vivaldi.com/stable/vivaldi.deb
https://downloads.vivaldi.com/stable/vivaldi.rpm
https://downloads.vivaldi.com/stable/vivaldi-arm.rpm # will download/redirect to ARM 64, and not ARM package
https://downloads.vivaldi.com/stable/vivaldi.exe (why the current file is written with uppercase V in the name? )
https://downloads.vivaldi.com/stable/vivaldi.i386.exe (is it less downloaded than the x64 version? I assume so to choose the omission)
https://downloads.vivaldi.com/stable/vivaldi.dmg
Dreaming about this suggestion, I would change the domain and path of all the abobe URLs to be:
"s" folder for stable or for snapshot? The redirection will answer a possible doubt, but snapshots are less used and less wanted, right? So... the short URL versions for snapshots would possibly not be as short as the stable URLs.
Anyway, my final dream:
https://d.vivaldi.com/s/linux.deb
or even just
to download the file which can also be download, right now, with
https://downloads.vivaldi.com/stable/vivaldi-stable_6.6.3271.50-1_amd64.deb
— — — — — — — — — — — — —
Comments about this from other "simple" users, like me, reading here, are very welcome!
@avica Are these what you are wanting?
@Ruarí said in Stable URL for latest stable:
Here is a larger set
https://vivaldi.com/download/Vivaldi.x86.exe
https://vivaldi.com/download/Vivaldi.x64.exe
https://vivaldi.com/download/Vivaldi.dmg
https://vivaldi.com/download/vivaldi-stable_amd64.deb
https://vivaldi.com/download/vivaldi-stable_armhf.deb
https://vivaldi.com/download/vivaldi-stable_arm64.deb
https://vivaldi.com/download/vivaldi-stable.x86_64.rpm
@nomadic , yes... my request is almost like those! I just tested it with one of the URLs you showed, and it worked as I suggest in my idea: it is redirected to download the file of the current version (stable, specifically).
I will check what you pointed.
Thank you!
