Suggestion: Vivaldi could have UNIQUE download URLs for the current versions of the files we get from the site.

For example, I can always download the latest version of Telegram official client, for linux, with the command:

wget -c https://telegram.org/dl/desktop/linux

This URL of this command will actually download (at the time of this message) the file

https://td.telegram.org/tlinux/tsetup.4.15.2.tar.xz

My suggestion would be having one unique download URL for each package we can choose, for each OS. Possibly having a default choice of options, with simpler URLs, is something nice (for example, not needing to have amd64 in the URL, although we may need to have something if we want (currently less download) i386 or 32 bit packages.

Suggestions of final URLs:

https://downloads.vivaldi.com/stable/vivaldi.deb

https://downloads.vivaldi.com/stable/vivaldi.rpm

https://downloads.vivaldi.com/stable/vivaldi-arm.rpm # will download/redirect to ARM 64, and not ARM package

[...]

https://downloads.vivaldi.com/stable/vivaldi.exe (why the current file is written with uppercase V in the name? )

https://downloads.vivaldi.com/stable/vivaldi.i386.exe (is it less downloaded than the x64 version? I assume so to choose the omission)

https://downloads.vivaldi.com/stable/vivaldi.dmg

Dreaming about this suggestion, I would change the domain and path of all the abobe URLs to be:

https://d.vivaldi.com/s/

"s" folder for stable or for snapshot? The redirection will answer a possible doubt, but snapshots are less used and less wanted, right? So... the short URL versions for snapshots would possibly not be as short as the stable URLs.

Anyway, my final dream:

https://d.vivaldi.com/s/linux.deb

or even just

https://d.vivaldi.com/s/linux

to download the file which can also be download, right now, with

https://downloads.vivaldi.com/stable/vivaldi-stable_6.6.3271.50-1_amd64.deb

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

Comments about this from other "simple" users, like me, reading here, are very welcome!

If you want to comment about this in the Vivaldi official group in Telegram, answer my message there:

https://t.me/vivaldibrowser/42432