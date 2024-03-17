Back then there was this feature in Opera: buttons for Pause, Play and Next in the status bar to control music from the PC.

So far I've been using the script for "Global Media Controls", with which web media applications can be controlled in the sidebar. That's not what I mean here, but specifically to control music from the hard disk.

Yes, there are media keys on the keyboard. But when I had YT videos running in between, the keys sometimes no longer work for hard disk music. So it would be nice to be able to do it with a mouse click when I already have the mouse in my hand anyway.