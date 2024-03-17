Have media control buttons in status bar
-
Back then there was this feature in Opera: buttons for
Pause, Play and Nextin the status bar to control music from the PC.
So far I've been using the script for "Global Media Controls", with which web media applications can be controlled in the sidebar. That's not what I mean here, but specifically to control music from the hard disk.
Yes, there are media keys on the keyboard. But when I had YT videos running in between, the keys sometimes no longer work for hard disk music. So it would be nice to be able to do it with a mouse click when I already have the mouse in my hand anyway.
-
stardepp Translator
@Dancer18 How about this modification?
Global Media Controls Panel:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/66803/global-media-controls-panel?_
-
@stardepp Thank you brother. You missed at least one line in my post:
So far I've been using the script for "Global Media Controls"
I like the script very much. However, it only controls all inside browser, not music from my Linux player.
In old Opera there was such feature, and I liked it.
-
stardepp Translator
@Dancer18 Sorry I missed that.
-
@stardepp It happens to me either. Wish you - all - a wonderful sunday!