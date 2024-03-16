Hi everyone!

I'm currently exploring ways to enhance my browsing freedom, which is why I've opted for a standalone Vivaldi installation. I'm about to head out on vacation and want to transfer my browser setup to the laptop I'll be taking with me. However, when I try moving the folder over, the browser does launch but, due to stringent security measures, it ends up removing all my plugins. My workflow heavily relies on these plugins accounting for about 90% of my browser usage, I'm not keen on the idea of reinstalling and reconfiguring each plugin from scratch.

I'm aware of the option to sync profiles, but that doesn't quite do the job for me since it doesn't synchronize plugin settings. I'm pondering over how I can effectively transfer my browser setup to another computer without losing my plugins and configurations

one thought that crossed my mind was if the browser could ask for a previously set password upon recognizing new hardware and then decrypt data using AES 256 encryption. This approach would ensure user freedom isn't compromised under the guise of security, which often feels more like a constraint designed for detailed profiling rather than genuine user benefit.

As it stands, it seems my only recourse might be to operate through a virtual machine, allowing me the flexibility to move my setup across different hardware seamlessly.

Has anyone here managed to successfully transfer their browser setup without losing plugin configurations? Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. It feels like there should be a straightforward solution for this, considering how common it is for people to switch devices.

Looking forward to your insights and suggestions. Thanks a lot!