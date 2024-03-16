How to transfer Vivaldi standalone ver. with plugins to a new computer without hassle?
Hi everyone!
I'm currently exploring ways to enhance my browsing freedom, which is why I've opted for a standalone Vivaldi installation. I'm about to head out on vacation and want to transfer my browser setup to the laptop I'll be taking with me. However, when I try moving the folder over, the browser does launch but, due to stringent security measures, it ends up removing all my plugins. My workflow heavily relies on these plugins accounting for about 90% of my browser usage, I'm not keen on the idea of reinstalling and reconfiguring each plugin from scratch.
I'm aware of the option to sync profiles, but that doesn't quite do the job for me since it doesn't synchronize plugin settings. I'm pondering over how I can effectively transfer my browser setup to another computer without losing my plugins and configurations
one thought that crossed my mind was if the browser could ask for a previously set password upon recognizing new hardware and then decrypt data using AES 256 encryption. This approach would ensure user freedom isn't compromised under the guise of security, which often feels more like a constraint designed for detailed profiling rather than genuine user benefit.
As it stands, it seems my only recourse might be to operate through a virtual machine, allowing me the flexibility to move my setup across different hardware seamlessly.
Has anyone here managed to successfully transfer their browser setup without losing plugin configurations? Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated. It feels like there should be a straightforward solution for this, considering how common it is for people to switch devices.
Looking forward to your insights and suggestions. Thanks a lot!
@mavorte You say plugins, you mean extensions. The way to get all of your extensions working on your new computer is to use Vivaldi Sync. You can't manually transfer login data or extensions between computers (or even still have them if you re-install your operating system). But you can sync between computers, and all of your data - cookies, history, login data, extensions, bookmarks, some settings, reading list, web apps, notes - all can be synced to the new machine.
As Chromium derivatives encrypt your logins and other personal data to your account (not your username and password but what is basically a random number), copied data is unreadable by a different user or on a different machine. You can copy Bookmarks and some settings, but that's about it. (Maybe sessions or history, but no logins, cookies or extension data.)
I think there might be a misunderstanding, and perhaps you didn't fully catch the essence of my previous post. Your advice, while appreciated, doesn't seem to address my core concern. My issue isn't about transferring colors or bookmarks—I'm actually focused on the settings of extensions, and data that's locally stored by these extensions, such as notes or browsing sessions, among other things. From what I've checked last, this kind of data doesn't get updated through synchronization.
So, this whole sync feature feels somewhat limited, only managing to synchronize bookmarks and the extensions themselves, without their customized settings or data. After syncing, one has to re-adjust settings, log in, etc., making the whole process feel a bit futile.
The browser's synchronization feature falls short of expectations, proving to be virtually worthless as it fails to synchronize extensions.
Has anyone else encountered this? Any workarounds or tips would be greatly appreciated.
As I suspected, to avoid the hassle of reinstalling and logging into numerous extensions all over again, working on a virtual machine seems like the way to go. Modern browsers, however, are so heavily restricted in every conceivable way and aren't user-friendly. Like in many fields, there needs to be a balance between utility and security. Unfortunately, software has reached such a high level of paranoia that it's become nearly unusable. This paranoia is often fueled by users who neglect basic digital hygiene, recklessly clicking on links, etc., leaving more advanced users to suffer because these overly paranoid settings can't be bypassed.
In User Data\Default\Local Extension Settings, there are folders which correspond to the ID for each extension.
The ID is always the same for extensions installed from the Chrome Webstore.
In those folders are the settings for each extension, and I've been able to backup/restore those settings.
Have you managed to transfer your setup to a different computer?
I know that extensions have unique identifiers, making them easily recognizable online under the same number, and I'm aware of the specific folder where the settings for these extensions are stored. I attempted to copy the entire folder where Vivaldi Standalone is installed, but when I launched it on my laptop, none of the extensions loaded. It seems Vivaldi detected the change of device and removed the extensions. It would have been simpler if it just asked for the main password, but it appears they prefer users to store settings on Google's servers for full control.
I have not needed to transfer my setup to a different computer.
I believe you would need to reinstall the extensions first and then copy the settings for each extension to where they need to be.
I'm gearing up for a vacation soon, and I'll be taking my laptop with me. Typically, I work on a desktop, so it's not exactly an extraordinary situation. My goal is to continue working in my usual browser environment without having to spend hours reinstalling extensions. To tackle this, I'm setting up a virtual machine to virtualize my Windows environment. In today's fast-paced world, it seems this approach is a necessity to avoid wasting a ton of time.
Has anyone else found themselves in a similar situation? How do you manage your work setup while traveling? I'm curious to hear about your strategies or any tips you might have to make the process smoother.
I do this all the time. I do two things: I sync Vivaldi between machines (lots of machines) so that my data is always the same between machines, day-to-day. To the degree something critical cannot be synced (like certain data access I subscribe to which is IP-specific and cannot be done from ANYWHERE but my home office), I use TeamViewer to run my home machine's desktop from afar, and access needed data.