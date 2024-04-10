I've been experimenting with launching Vivaldi using specific command-line switches, specifically --disable-encryption and --disable-machine-id, to tailor my browsing experience for development purposes. However, it seems these switches are not taking effect as expected.

I'm diving into the possibilities of using Vivaldi in a portable setup, aiming to seamlessly switch between my desktop and laptop while retaining all settings, extensions, and personal customizations. The core idea is to maintain a consistent browsing environment across devices, making my workflow as mobile and flexible as possible without the need to reconfigure settings or reinstall extensions every time I switch devices.

I'm reaching out to see if anyone has successfully used these or similar switches with Vivaldi, or if there are alternative methods within Vivaldi to achieve the same outcomes.

Could anyone share insights or guide me on how to achieve a fully portable Vivaldi setup? I'm particularly interested in any tried and tested methods or tools that facilitate this kind of portability, ensuring that my entire browsing environment can be carried over on a USB stick or through cloud sync.

Has anyone encountered this issue or found a workaround? Any insight or guidance would be greatly appreciated. I'm all for learning more about how Vivaldi handles these under-the-hood settings and whether there's a different approach I should consider.

Thanks in advance for your help and looking forward to any suggestions you might have?

PS.

I want to clarify that syncing through a Vivaldi account is not an option for me, as it doesn't sync extension settings to my satisfaction. Additionally, for those concerned about security, rest assured I am not engaging in any illegal activities and I use Vivaldi on AES-512 encrypted data storage devices, with encryption keys of such length that they are considered secure against quantum computers, so there are no safety concerns to worry about.