In the Midori browser, a Firefox fork, there is an optional feature that hides the bookmark bar as soon as a bookmark is clicked and thus opened.

I find this a nice option, even if it then takes one more click (>Speeddial with bookmark bar displayed) to open another bookmarks.

On laptops, where there is less space than on a PC screen, I prefer to hide the bar and use the bookmark sidebar. I think an extended selection feature like in Midori would be desirable.

Extended feature: I just found out that it is kind of tricky to remove the item "mobile bookmarks" from the bookmark bar. Clicking on "delete" is without effect.

I had to select "Cut" - then it grayed out, and after restart it was gone.

That has to be improved in settings.