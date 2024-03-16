Lost a lot of tabs
-
Hello everyone.
To keep it short, I came to Vivaldi a few months ago because Firefox kept losing my tabs again and again, and there was no sensible way of backup.
Vivaldi was doing very good. But in a recent update of the Vivaldi iPhone app, I lost about a hundred tabs. The tab button had the "more than a hundred" symbol in the past, and today I noticed it was down to 35. I checked and the oldest tab is from a few days ago
Is there anything I can do? I'm logged in to sync.
Best regards
Björn
-
Tabs are volatile in any browser. Use bookmaks or saved pages for sites and pages you want to always have access to.
-
Thanks for your hint, so they're lost? It's a shame that today's mobile devices are so powerful yet no one seems to care anymore about users' data or even the possibility of backing it up.
I beg to differ on "any browser" however: On PC with Tab Session Manager I've never lost a single tab with Firefox, Chrome or Vivaldi because it is able to do … backups!
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We're sorry for the trouble, that's definitely not the experience we want you to have with Vivaldi.
Have you checked the Closed Tabs page? If not, open the Tab Switcher and tap on the trash can icon next to Synced tabs' cloud icon.
-
This happened to me as well. Same as with the OP, it happened after an update a week ago. In my case, I went from having about 40 to 50 opened tabs down to 20 after the update. I realized it had happened when I used the Tab Switcher to go to an older tab that I check on about once a week and it was near the top of my opened tabs when it was in the middle before.
First, I thought this was done on purpose. Clearing out tabs that had not been used in a while, since the tabs that disappeared appear to all be ones I haven't clicked on in a while. Firefox iOS does something like that but they are moved under Inactive Tabs so they aren't closed or removed completely like it appears in this case. They are not under Private in the Tab Switcher and never were private. I looked for some under the closed tabs, the trash can, and I couldn't find them there either. I have no memory of closing close to 30 tabs recently.
Then I unexpectedly found them yesterday. But I didn't find them on my iPhone, instead I found them under the cloud button on the Mac version of Vivaldi. I had set up my iPhone and Mac versions of Vivaldi to sync yesterday for the firs time. After I set it up, I clicked on the cloud button to check if the tabs on my iPhone had synced successfully and that's where I found them. They are listed there under a separate window from the tabs that are currently open on my iPhone. Does Vivaldi iOS even have the ability to do multiple windows? I tried looking for it.
What I am wonder is, is this a feature or did something go wrong somewhere?
-
@jane-n Yes, I've already checked the closed tabs, list is empty.
@urimcal09 That's a good hint, I've got another Vivaldi on Windows, I'll check there.
EDIT: @Urimcal09 Rejoice! It's the same here. The cloud sync menu on Vivaldi Windows shows two windows for my mobile device, the current one and the one with the (not-so-) lost tabs! Thanks a lot for the hint!
They show as "Window with 35 tabs on <mydevice>" and "Window with 189 tabs on <mydevice>". Might be a bug.