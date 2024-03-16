This happened to me as well. Same as with the OP, it happened after an update a week ago. In my case, I went from having about 40 to 50 opened tabs down to 20 after the update. I realized it had happened when I used the Tab Switcher to go to an older tab that I check on about once a week and it was near the top of my opened tabs when it was in the middle before.

First, I thought this was done on purpose. Clearing out tabs that had not been used in a while, since the tabs that disappeared appear to all be ones I haven't clicked on in a while. Firefox iOS does something like that but they are moved under Inactive Tabs so they aren't closed or removed completely like it appears in this case. They are not under Private in the Tab Switcher and never were private. I looked for some under the closed tabs, the trash can, and I couldn't find them there either. I have no memory of closing close to 30 tabs recently.

Then I unexpectedly found them yesterday. But I didn't find them on my iPhone, instead I found them under the cloud button on the Mac version of Vivaldi. I had set up my iPhone and Mac versions of Vivaldi to sync yesterday for the firs time. After I set it up, I clicked on the cloud button to check if the tabs on my iPhone had synced successfully and that's where I found them. They are listed there under a separate window from the tabs that are currently open on my iPhone. Does Vivaldi iOS even have the ability to do multiple windows? I tried looking for it.

What I am wonder is, is this a feature or did something go wrong somewhere?