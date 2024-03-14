I've just noticed we have a "Force dark theme on all websites", but that will force it on all websites.

Since not all websites work well with the automated dark mode and some even already have their own dark mode that can break with this turned on, I propose a change to how this checkbox works. You may need to reword it in order to make it make more sense to the user after this change if you decide to add it:

Suggestion is to have an exceptions list here, below this checkbox. If checkbox is checked, the list will indicate which websites I do not want to force dark mode. If the checkbox is unchecked, the list indicates the websites I want to force dark mode (as in do not force by default, but force only in the ones that are listed)

With this, a handy context menu item when right-clicking on a website would add that website to the exceptions list, displaying "force dark mode on this website" or "do not force dark mode on this website" according to the checkbox setting.

The main use case here is that nowadays a lot of websites already come with a handy dark mode of their own and I noticed from this feature when I was using it on Opera, that I would frequently add a page to the exceptions and back just to check if it was already on its own dark mode. I was probably doing that for several times for the same website without knowing (their exceptions list was only an exception from forcing and not the other way round)