To save everyone the time trying to figure this out by themselves, if you want to get Widevine working on Asahi Linux Fedora in Vivaldi, it's actually quite straightforward.

First install and run the Widevine installer provided in Fedora packages:

sudo dnf install widevine-installer sudo widevine-installer

Now amend the Vivaldi configuration:

echo '{"Path":"/var/lib/widevine/WidevineCdm"}' > ~/.config/vivaldi/WidevineCdm/latest-component-updated-widevine-cdm

Then restart Vivaldi. And you should be good. Report here if this didn't work for you.