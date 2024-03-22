Unsolved Add e-mail Move to Trash to the command chain menu
-
stardepp Translator
It is absolutely necessary that the command "Move e-mail to trash" becomes available in the command chain menu and becomes available as a mouse gesture.
Because "Move to trash" is already available in the "Message list" context menu. So you should also be able to simply copy this into the context menu "Message content"
So please, dear Vivaldi team, make this function available quickly.
-
@stardepp Doesn’t Delete already do that? Why do you need a Command Chain command for a single action?
Delete Permanently exists as a command.
-
stardepp Translator
@Pesala Yes, I know permanently delete as a command, but move to trash is not the same.
-
stardepp Translator
-
-
-
-