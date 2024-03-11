Unsolved GNU/Debian update from sources fails due to GPG public key problem
While performing common procedure
apt update && sudo apt upgradethis keeps get listed among other Warning messages: The following signatures couldn't be verified because the public key is not available: NO_PUBKEY 124F149833EAAB8E - though I defenitely have one according to apt-key list as it is stated:
/etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/vivaldi.gpg pub rsa4096 2023-01-10 [SC] [ valid till: 2025-02-28] 3360 18F2 63FA 0000 65CE D7C6 124F 1498 33EA AB8E uid [ unknown ] Vivaldi Package Composer KEY09 <[email protected]>
How to get rid of this annoying message first of all?
Please guide me as search results are definetely non relevant to my GNU/Debian stable release!
@nikobit show your /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vivaldi.list
Mine at Debian 12:
cat /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vivaldi.list ### THIS FILE IS AUTOMATICALLY CONFIGURED ### # You may comment out this entry, but any other modifications may be lost. deb [arch=amd64] https://repo.vivaldi.com/stable/deb/ stable main
And update key:
sudo su apt clean wget -qO- https://repo.vivaldi.com/stable/linux_signing_key.pub | apt-key add - apt update
@DoctorG
First box is mirroring mine on Debian11.
After attemting the second one I got the same result:
# apt update ... Err:13 https://repo.vivaldi.com/archive/deb stable Release.gpg Following signatures could not be verified as there is no public key available: ... W: Error while signature verify. Repository is not updated and old index files will be used. GPG Error: https://repo.vivaldi.com/archive/deb stable Release: Following signatures could not be verified as there is no public key available: NO_PUBKEY 124F149833EAAB8E W: Not able to fetch https://repo.vivaldi.com/archive/deb/dists/stable/Release.gpg Following signatures could not be verified as there is no public key available: NO_PUBKEY 124F149833EAAB8E W: Some index files could not be downloaded. They were ignored or old copies were used instead.
@nikobit Use the correct repo
deb https://repo.vivaldi.com/stable/deb/ stable main
@DoctorG
How to use it if
cat /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vivaldi.list
gives same output:
deb [arch=amd64] https://repo.vivaldi.com/stable/deb/ stable main
?
Looks like bug in last Vivaldi upgrade found ain't it right?
@nikobit said in GNU/Debian update from sources fails due to GPG public key problem:
https://repo.vivaldi.com/archive/deb stable Release.gpg
Check your *.list files and remove that old entry with
https://repo.vivaldi.com/archive/deb stable
There is nothing to comment out:
$ cat /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vivaldi.list ### THIS FILE IS AUTOMATICALLY CONFIGURED ### # You may comment out this entry, but any other modifications may be lost. deb [arch=amd64] https://repo.vivaldi.com/stable/deb/ stable main
or, wait there are both files inside /etc/apt/sources.list.d
vivaldi-archive.list AND vivaldi.list
have no idea how it got there!
@nikobit in 99% of cases (contemporary keys are provided by installed
Vivaldipackages) it's
- an (ancient) manually configured alternative
sources.listfile with
- a
signed-byentry referencing an explicit
- alternate keyring file with outdated content.
Please check the output of
grep -nr signed-by /etc/apt/sources.list*
and take according steps (like delete the conflicting entry, parameter, etc.).
- an (ancient) manually configured alternative
@nikobit Sorry, but i checked the debian package from Vivaldi 5.8 and after install the vivaldi.list always had as content
deb [arch=amd64] https://repo.vivaldi.com/stable/deb/ stable main
I do not know where you pcked up the wrong entry.
-
well it took me an effort to locate and comment out old vivaldi-archive.list in a folder /etc/apt/sources.list.d/!
Thank a lot for a hint!
Now everything is back as it should be.