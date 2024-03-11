I was the original poster about Twitch. It seems with any audio tab. I'm experiencing the same thing with Youtube, as the OP and other responders to my post said.

Additionally; you can have a Youtube or Twitch tab open - just one. Then open something else, or click to another tab. The audio will go out for Youtube or Twitch. You have to actually be on the tab to hear it.

I've had to start using other browsers for audio that I need.