Audio issue with multiple Youtube tabs
Steps to reproduce:
- Start Youtube video, see tab icon change to speaker to show audio is playing in this tab.
- Start another Youtube video in a different tab, note that you can hear both audio tracks but the audio icon only appears on the first tab that started playing.
- Close the first tab and witness both audio tracks disappear.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I tested this on the latest Vivaldi Stable version 6.6.3271.48 on Windows 11 and could not reproduce the issue. The speaker icon is visible on all tabs that currently play audio.
Go to the Vivaldi menu > Help > Check for Updates to make sure you're on the latest version. If not, please install the update and test the issue again.
@sofawall
Hi, this can happen if you have autoplay disabled in Youtube.
A user report this here but I cant find the thread at moment.
Cheers, mib
This happens with Twitch as well. If you have 2 twitch tabs open, the speaker shows only in the first tab. Clicking the speaker to mute will mute both tabs.
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.50 on Windows 10
To test, you can even open 2 of the same VOD links, for example:
https://www.twitch.tv/videos/2091047915
Here is a demo:
https://i.imgur.com/fsPaeSq.mp4
I can confirm, after testing I am experiencing the same issue on other sites as well.
I was the original poster about Twitch. It seems with any audio tab. I'm experiencing the same thing with Youtube, as the OP and other responders to my post said.
Additionally; you can have a Youtube or Twitch tab open - just one. Then open something else, or click to another tab. The audio will go out for Youtube or Twitch. You have to actually be on the tab to hear it.
I've had to start using other browsers for audio that I need.
@lisating
Hi, I cant reproduce this, did you have Play All Audio enabled in tab features?
I hear both sounds on the YT tabs if I am on a different tab.
Does this work in a private window?
@mib2berlin Please look at my demo video.
@Johnex
I have, did you check the setting?
Will check on a different system again.
Related issue?
- Play a YouTube video
- Mute the video from the video controls. The speaker icon disappears although the video is still running.
- Mute the video from the Tab speaker icon. The speaker shows as muted, but does not disappear.
Oh yes definitely Play All is enabled; here is my original post (some back and forth with other posters) and someone else also confirmed this issue.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/95740/v-6-6-missing-mute-tab
EDIT: In that original thread; someone said they updated to the most recent version and everything's working now. I did it too and mine is working now too!
Can close this thread! Happily!
@mib2berlin Yup, Play All Audio is set.
Also this is again one of those issues where Vivaldi really needs to do some unit testing, automated testing. So many issues are only because they don't do regression testing. In all the issues i have never changed a single setting, it was always been some new bug, which is sad. We are all beta testing stable releases
