-
I watch friends on Twitch.com daily, for nearly a year.
Vivaldi has ALWAYS worked this way, until a few days ago:
- Open multiple Twitch tabs. A volume on/off control opens on every tab. I can shut off the sound or leave it on for any of them. It was very easy to switch tabs and pop the volume on to hear what's going on.
Vivaldi now:
- Open multiple Twitch tabs. The first tab you open controls the volume for ALL tabs, if you want volume on your third tab but not the first, you're out of luck. If you don't want to hear the first tab, you don't get to hear any of them!
What's going on with this change? I can't stand how it works now; it's not usable.
--
-
@lisating I can’t replicate that. Have you tried that from a fresh profile? Would be interesting to know what the trigger for the issue is.
-
@luetage Oh! So you are getting volume control for each tab?
I asked someone else (using some other browser) and they said this new way was the way theirs always worked. I thought something had changed.
OK I'll go mess with things. Thanks.
-
OK I tried a different browser and everything works there. Edit; I need to figure this out I did a new profile. SAME. I can open one person's Twitch and it's got volume with the volume button at the tab. I open another Twitch channel - it's got volume but when I turn Tab 1 volume off, #2 turns off too.
-
@lisating What means volume control? I can mute different tabs from the same domain individually, that’s what this issue is about.
-
@luetage I edited my reply above. I'm going to enclose a picture of what I'm talking about in a new reply or edit this one.
-
OK post above edited. I guess you have to click on the link to the image; it didn't post it here. There are three tabs; one has volume on/off, the other two do not. Until three days ago, it used to have volume on/off on ALL tabs. Also I tried a new profile. Same results.
It's bad. It's either volume for all tabs, or for none.
-
If you can reproduce it on a fresh profile, it’s perhaps a Windows only issue. Wait, are all these tabs pinned? And the picture doesn’t seem to be from a fresh profile …
-
@luetage What would that mean, a Windows only issue? What do you think would change that would make everything be good on another browser but not this one? I wouldn't know what to look at.
-
@lisating I’m testing on Linux. If I can’t reproduce it, but you can, then one explanation is that it’s dependent on operating system. Could be another reason too, perhaps missing reproduction steps, who knows.
-
I'm testing Chrome, Firefox - everything works fine. Every tab has its own volume control. Just not on Vivaldi. So something has changed here for me, if not for you or others. If I try a new profile and it still has the same issue, it makes me think browser. :| I don't know what else to try.
-
@lisating You are misunderstanding. Windows only issue means that it’s an issue on Vivaldi for Windows. Forget about other browsers. Anyway, be patient. Someone on Windows would need to test to confirm and then a dev would have to take a look at it and then you would need to wait for a release with the fix. These things don’t happen overnight.
-
Hi,
What controls exactly are you referring to?
If the Tab Speaker,
Have you enabled any Flag or Shortcut switch?
One of them Mutes all the playing sound on opened tabs of the same domain.
-
@luetage Oh I see! OK thank you.
-
@Zalex108 I've changed nothing on my browser. That doesn't mean that something hasn't changed. I did look at Mute Tab Audio earlier (under TAbs) and it says Play All Audio. (on all tabs) and I switched that to play only in Active Tab, but that didn't change anything.
-
I talk about this
-
@Zalex108 I see that.
I have tested setting the audio to only play in the Active Tab. I closed my browser, reopened it and tested. It's not acting as expected; it does the same thing - mutes all tabs or plays all tabs from that domain. I tried messing with the right click Mute all or Mute domain but that does nothing at all. Everything still plays, if it's been playing.
-
Then, check the shortcut.
-
@Zalex108 oh you mean my startup parameters in the Vivaldi properties? I did that when I read your post. I do not have those parameters.
-
And never added to the registry?