Smooth Scrolling unavailable
Why can I enable smooth scrolling on Chrome, but in Vivaldi it's not available?
On MacBook Air M1
Is it the same Chromium version? In general Vivaldi doesn’t seem to alter Chromium flags. Also be aware changing flags is unsupported and only for testing and development purposes. I use some myself from time to time, but they can be discontinued, stop to work, or introduce bugs.
Streptococcus
In Preferences > Webpages, there is a setting for smooth scrolling which I have set, but scrolling is not smooth - it is jerky.