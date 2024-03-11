Unsolved Which Font, how to set?
-
hi there. I have a couple of emails that look awful and harder to read. I have changed some of the fonts in the settings, but it seems like some are "set" somewhere else.
Anyone knows where and/or how I can change this? Thanks in advance.
example: https://imgur.com/a/HBfnpQF
-
mib2berlin
@jrkl
Hi, the question is how it should look?
You cant change the font for the mail client, may you check it Text Only is better for such kind of mails.
Settings > Mail
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Great tip, but unfortunately not a great solution. I'll have to switch back and forward in the settings. That's going to be a big pain. I think I need to figure out how this works so I can set a/the proper font.
-
@jrkl The browser displays the font which was set in the HTML mail body.
Now, you want to change it? Which font do you want to change?
-
I don't want to change the font, I want to use the proper font for it without the jaggy-part. Let me switch to windows and take some screenshots for comparison. Hold on.
-
So, here's a comparison. Right side is Windows, left is Fedora. As you can see the right side is nice and smooth, but the left is bad compared to Windows. So it has to do with the font that is being used. This doesn't occur on all mails, most of them are pretty good, but some, like this one is just bad. Hence I'm trying to figure out how to deal with this properly.
-
mib2berlin
@jrkl
Hm, I like Fedora much better but such images are hard to compare, it depends on your display/resolution settings and much more.
I don't think there is a solution for such things, I always prefer Chromium font render over Firefox but other user complain.
-
@mib2berlin XD To me the differences are day and night.
Screens: 27" ISP (240HZ) *1080p, calibrated to true colors.
There is also a clear difference in font rendering between Wayland and X11. Wayland looks better. But true, there is no way you can satisfy everyone.