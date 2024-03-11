@thesweet The picture you shared shows a sans‐serif font, I don’t know what switching would accomplish. Someone else on macOS should test this.

I did another check, the page doesn’t seem to load a font for the body, it only loads font awesome for icons. Check which fonts you have installed, Helvetica Neue is preferred, then it prefers Helvetica, then Arial and then the default sans-serif font defined in Vivaldi settings. Maybe you don’t have an italic version of the font in use, but I don’t know why it would display wrong characters then. It is indeed strange. I’m the worst person to test this anyway, because I have a system wide font substitution for all Helvetica fonts which changes it to IBM Plex Sans…

You should have Helvetica Neue installed on macOS by default. It includes an italic version. What your issue with Wikipedia is is curious in this context too, because it defines sans-serif as default without any fallbacks, which should use the font you have defined in Vivaldi settings. So it makes no sense you got issues on both pages.