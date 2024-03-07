Fedora 39 - Nvidia causing flickering
-
Hi there. Last week I started to get into Linux a little bit and so far it's been a big frustration. I was finally able to get a proper working GPU 2 days ago, but the drivers have caused vivaldi to flicker, simply glitching. Icons in the sidebars disappear etc, etc.
Without the drivers it works fine, but no hardware acceleration. Using Google Earth for instance is like wading through quick-drying-cement and my cpu fans go into overdrive.
I installed the latest drivers from the RPM. Any tips for this noob where to look and maybe I'll be able to fix it?
Thanks in advance.
EDIT: I read somewhere in a post to delete GPUCache, but I can't find that specific folder. (it sure isn't in .../config/vivaldi)
-
DoctorG Ambassador
-
@DoctorG Thanks. I found 2 instances and deleted both.
./.var/app/com.vivaldi.Vivaldi/config/vivaldi/Default/Storage/ext/mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/def/GPUCache
./.var/app/com.vivaldi.Vivaldi/config/vivaldi/Default/GPUCache
Unfortunately no solution. After starting the browser again and moving my mouse over it, I get the same flickering all over. Maybe other things I can look into ?
-
I uninstalled it and installed it again. After doing this for the 6th time now, it magically stopped flickering... ermmmm.. nvm these "hopes" of mine, hardy work. Same flickers and at times vivaldi turns completely black, meaning everything gone, just a black square. (using black theme btw)
Also wading through cement when I'm in the settings. Takes ages to switch and I see the icons in the sidebar of vivaldi itself appearing and disappearing. ROFL.
I'll go back to windows, maybe this linux stuff isn't for me. Well, maybe I'll just give up for today and try something else tomorrow, cause I really want to get rid of windows.
-
mib2berlin
@jrkl
Hi, you can check to disable hardware acceleration in Settings > Webpages.
Then you know if the GPU is even involved.
By the way, Fedora is one of the hardest ways to get into Linux.
I don't recommend anything here, everyone has their own opinion. but Fedora or Arch are not for Linux starters.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin said in Fedora 39 - Nvidia causing flickering:
By the way, Fedora is one of the hardest ways to get into Linux.
Maaaaan... Couldn't you say that earlier. It would have saved me so much frustration. Been reading on the internet, watching vids and people actually telling noobs like me it's great for beginners... I enjoy the CLI though. I think I'm getting addicted to it.
I disabled the hardware acceleration and my fans... oooof! Ramping up and Google Earth turned into quick-drying-cement again. Flickering didn't stop either btw.
I'll take your advice regarding Fedora and look for something else ((not-)arch based) tomorrow. As long as Vivaldi works proper with my GPU. Most important thing I care about atm.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@jrkl As i remember from the last years for some users that flickering was related to GSync/VSync setting in NVidia panel. Or a Game optimisation setting? Perhaps excluding vivaldi from some NVidia optimisation settings can help you.
But i have no Fedora and such new GPU.
-
@DoctorG All good. Thanks for the willingness to give me some pointers. Although it didn't help, at least it taught me how to use the "find" in the terminal.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@jrkl I am sorry, but before reporting a bug we need to konw if it is only Vivaldi or all new Chrome/Chromium 122. That is needed to tell the Vivaldi devs.