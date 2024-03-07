Hi there. Last week I started to get into Linux a little bit and so far it's been a big frustration. I was finally able to get a proper working GPU 2 days ago, but the drivers have caused vivaldi to flicker, simply glitching. Icons in the sidebars disappear etc, etc.

Without the drivers it works fine, but no hardware acceleration. Using Google Earth for instance is like wading through quick-drying-cement and my cpu fans go into overdrive.

I installed the latest drivers from the RPM. Any tips for this noob where to look and maybe I'll be able to fix it?

Thanks in advance.

EDIT: I read somewhere in a post to delete GPUCache, but I can't find that specific folder. (it sure isn't in .../config/vivaldi)