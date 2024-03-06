Hi, to preface this is an issue I've experienced on Vivaldi on macOS 14.X.X and Windows 10 and 11.

When I go to SuiteSparse Matrix Collection and look up a matrix to download - tested on roughly a dozen matrices - when I click any of the download links, nothing happens (screenshot below):

But when I right click, "Copy Link Address", and paste into Safari or Microsoft Edge, the download works seamlessly. Is this perhaps a security feature I can disable, or is it a bug with Vivaldi? Below is an example "Link Address" for the Trefethen_20000 matrix:

https://suitesparse-collection-website.herokuapp.com/mat/JGD_Trefethen/Trefethen_20000.mat