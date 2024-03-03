How Do I Disable Automatic Extension Updates (for uBlock Origin) ?
Is there a way to disable automatic extension updates for a specific extension (uBlock Origin) ?
sedative29rus
Maybe you can change the "update_url" in the ...\User Data\Default\Extensions\cjpalhdlnbpafiamejdnhcphjbkeiagm\1.56.0_0\manifest.json file to an incorrect one, for example
http://localhost
It seems to me that this can also be done using group policies
But maybe someone will suggest a simpler way
@sedative29rus The URL in the manifest actually have to be valid, just point to local, or the extension could break
sedative29rus
@Hadden89 True, but http://localhost is a valid URL, isn't it?
@sedative29rus it should, but last time I tried, worked only with 127.0.0.1 (which act similar to localhost)
Hi,
Check here,
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/81939/guide-export-import-extensions-crx
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
RasheedHolland
This is a feature that is missing in Chromium, I freaking hate auto update of extensions! Would be cool if Vivaldi could add an option to block this, similar to Firefox. Remember that new extension versions may introduce serious bugs, and they sometimes may even become malicous.
@RasheedHolland I completely agree! It would be hugely helpful instead of going through a set of instructions which a (sometime) dullard like myself has trouble with!
