For now, I modified the JSON manifest on my extensions to block the Google update URL. But as I posted here, this would be a very nice feature that will boost Vivaldi's security. Edge relies on the Windows Store for extensions that you can set to manual updates.

Just so someone is aware. AGAIN, Chrome extensions have infected users. Just recently, here:

https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2018/05/malicious-chrome-extensions-infect-more-than-100000-users-again/

Those users would have been protected if they turned off auto updates on their extensions. Its more and more common for some extensions to do this. Either because the developer had his Google account compromised or he sold the extensions to an external party.

The other alternative is not using extensions entirely. There is no point in having a secure browser based on Chromium if you then have to be in constant fear for the extensions you use, most which can read all the data on websites you browse.

I also think this is rather easy to implement from Vivaldi's developer perspective.