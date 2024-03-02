This may very well be a bug, but can also just be that I am unable to figure out how to configure it correctly.

Currently if I type something in my addressbar, if I haven't been to that site for a long while (or I cleared my browser history after that, but I've been to one of the sub pages, whenever I type the url in the addressbar, auto-complete shows me that other page, and it is really difficult to not go there, but to the site I actually want. I can disable the popup list entirely and the problem goes away, but there are countless times when I actually do want that list.

Basically, I want the list to show up, but only use one of the options if I use arrow-down to select something, then press enter.

How do I set that up?

Here's what currently happens:

And these are my settings:

