Problems with web panels after the 6.6 update.
jorgefilho
Hi friends!! After the last update, 6.6, the web side panels no longer work, they display the message "loading..." and nothing is displayed, I have already deactivated the panel and redone it and it temporarily solved it until I need to open it again then everything goes white and the message "loading..." does anyone else have this difficulty? Here's an image of my problem, in this example I'm using spotify.
mib2berlin
@jorgefilho
Hi, there is another thread about: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/95535/vivaldi-improves-mail-search-and-translate-extends-web-panels-with-extension-support/66
We try to fine out which page cause this, the developer could not reproduce this and me either.
I will ask the user to follow this thread, the stable publishing thread gets to fragmented.
We have: Outlook, Google Calendar, Todoist, Slack, Whatsapp, ChatGPT, Gmail, Keep, Google search, Spotify, ACC Build, and Notion.
I use Keep, Slack and Google Translate without issues.
Cheers, mib