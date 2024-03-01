@Pesala

hi yeah, I know I can click on the image to resize it, but I would prefer for there to be an option to set the default display method as: 'display original'. If I then want the image shrunk to fit the window I can always click on it to have that happen.

Setting of default behaviours is not going to suit everyone and I believe that having a choice is better than not having a choice.

I've found a Chrome extension (image autosizer) which kind of does what I want but it has quite quirky behaviour and is still not as capable as Firefox once you turn off the auto-resize option in about:config.

As a retired developer I know it's not a big task to NOT call the function to resize a large image to fit the page on loading the image, and it's not a big task to provide a settings option to toggle this behaviour on/off.

I just hope it's an option which eventually gets included