Option to disable image auto-resize to fit window
StefanMacz
I browse a lot of high resolution photography.
I've mostly used Firefox for years and one of the first settings I dive into when installing is about:config setting browser.enable_automatic_image_resizing = false.
I strongly dislike automatic resize to fit window. I would prefer it to be an option, not a default.
I cannot seem to find an extension which does this.
Is there a option to set Vivaldi to do this, and if not, can it please be added
Thank you
Pesala Ambassador
@StefanMacz All you have to do is click with the magnifying glass cursor to zoom in at 1:1 centred on the point clicked. IMO, this is much more useful than having to scroll to view the rest of the image.
Click again to zoom out, then click to zoom in to another part of the large image (or scroll with the MMB is awesome).
StefanMacz
@Pesala
hi yeah, I know I can click on the image to resize it, but I would prefer for there to be an option to set the default display method as: 'display original'. If I then want the image shrunk to fit the window I can always click on it to have that happen.
Setting of default behaviours is not going to suit everyone and I believe that having a choice is better than not having a choice.
I've found a Chrome extension (image autosizer) which kind of does what I want but it has quite quirky behaviour and is still not as capable as Firefox once you turn off the auto-resize option in about:config.
As a retired developer I know it's not a big task to NOT call the function to resize a large image to fit the page on loading the image, and it's not a big task to provide a settings option to toggle this behaviour on/off.
I just hope it's an option which eventually gets included