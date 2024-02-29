Hello Vivaldi users!

I've being looking for a HTML, CSS or JavaScript modification that could take care of the whole Bookmarks bar that is basically unused.

I've found some solutions, but none could fix what I really would prefer: all my folders in parallel display, lateral to the adress bar.





That would save me a considerable chunk of screen space, and make me a happy user.

Ideally, an option on the browser configurations would be very practical.

Thanks in advance for any input.