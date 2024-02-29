Vivaldi improves Mail Search and Translate, extends Web Panels with extension support
jon Vivaldi Team
Web Panels gains page navigation and extension support, including Side Panel extensions. Redesigned Mail Search adds more ways to find your email. Website Permissions and Theming (Dark Mode) settings get overhauled – all in the new Vivaldi 6.6.
Click here to see the full blog post
stardepp Translator
stardepp Translator
Once again one extension less (Dark Reader)... true to the Vivaldi motto:
"Vivaldi has integrated so many functions that you may no longer need your favorite extensions. But just in case, you can always install extensions from the Chrome Web Store."
The changelog is impressive
Thank you all for working hard on this release!
MrDanielHarka
Awesome job! Thank you!
"Extensions work inside Web Panels! Add popular websites like Spotify and WhatsApp as Web Panels, and expand their functionality using Chrome extensions."
I'm confused with this sentence. I tried to add web.whatsapp.com as a web panel but it just loads the regular Whatsapp website, how can I add the Whatsapp web as a panel?
mib2berlin
@vlatko27
Hi, this new feature doesn't add functionality to web panels, it make extensions aware and interact with them.
Make sure mobile version is enabled in the panel.
Open the context menu on the home icon to check this,
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin thank you! It works now
[Extensions][Keyboard] Shortcuts not working (VB-99601) This the pet peeve? Well it's still the same for me, activate an extension in first window, appears on second window.
mib2berlin
@asgeirtj
Hi, I update the report and leave a comment, this is marked as reopened.
No idea what happen, if I get information I will post here.
Cheers, mib
superfalse
[Workspaces] Indicate in the workspace switcher when all tabs in a workspace are hibernating (VB-96109)
PLEASE let us disable that! I've been perfectly fine with my ~400 tabs in 14 workspaces but this change just adds lots of visual clutter and redundant information IMHO.
-
A great update! Thank you and congratulations to the entire team!
mib2berlin
@superfalse
Hi, you can make a feature request to make this a setting.
This get not noticed in a regular thread.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/185/desktop-feature-requests
Cheers, mib
RiveDroite Ambassador
This is an amazing update!
atlemo Vivaldi Team
@superfalse: This was supposed to be removed but did not make the final build, will be gone in the next update.
With so many improvements to Translation, hopefully I won't need my Extension ever again.
Thot Translator
Super cool great update again. Thank you so much. ️
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@superfalse: A fair point and a simple change to show it in a less obvious place, like a tooltip. We have an alternative way on our main branch already. We can probably fix that up for you in the next minor update.
Congratulations for this new version, but could you enable the “Force a dark theme on all websites” in “Auto” mode too? I like to use a light theme in daytime and a dark theme in nighttime, but if I used to use a custom shortcut to run Vivaldi with dark mode enabled, I have to manually set it to “Dark”, now. If this checkbox was available in Auto mode too, it would be perfect because Vivaldi would automatically switch from light to dark mode when I switch my OS theme.
Can you do that for a next minor version (preferably), please?