I've recently installed Vivaldi and so this may be "a feature and not a bug", but when I try to download a file, I can only download to specific folders as only a subset of folders appears in the download file dialog.

As you can see in the image above, Vivaldi only seems to be able to see the "Desktop", "Downloads", and "Pictures" directories.

However, this is not representative of the directories available under the user profile.

The same is the case when trying to upload files.

There are many other folders which Vivaldi should have access to.

Here is my system details:

Vivaldi 6.5.3206.61 (Stable channel) (64-bit) Revision 152e4a2fbcacc9d61318f06dbb7d9d0cd6589584 OS Linux JavaScript V8 12.0.267.19 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line /app/vivaldi/vivaldi --disable-features=WebAssemblyTrapHandler,DesktopPWAsRunOnOsLogin --no-default-browser-check --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path /app/vivaldi/vivaldi Profile Path /home/redacted/.var/app/com.vivaldi.Vivaldi/config/vivaldi/Default

Let me know if you need any additional information, or RTFM if this is a feature and not a bug.