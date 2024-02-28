Solved Vivaldi doesn't load latest Google Sheets content
New to Vivaldi. On Windows 10 desktop, I noticed that my current version of Google Sheets content doesn't display - is not available. For some unknown reason the content since 2022 doesn't show up, but on other browsers it shows 10+ newer revisions. Any ideas?
@DoctorG Thanks. I figured it out. I inadvertantly opened a version of Google Sheets via Vivaldi with an older Version History set [of Google Sheets history].
I located the newest version of updated Sheets and all is fine. This was a Sheets and User issue, and not Vivaldi.
DoctorG Ambassador
DoctorG Ambassador
@gfmucci Any ad/tracker blocker or extensions in use?
DoctorG Ambassador
@gfmucci I can not reproduce this with Vivaldi 6.6.3271.45 / Win 11 23H2.
I checked Google Sheets, could open the shown templates for new tables.
