Yet another "CPU/GPU too high" post

Hello everyone!

I'm back to Vivaldi, a couple of years after the last (unsuccessful) try on using it. This time, so far, much less issues have cropped up, but after a few days, the CPU problem is getting quite harsh.

Once I exit from Vivaldi, overall CPU usage goes to near zero, so I'm 100% sure it is the culprit... but then, why?

I've stumbled upon some posts suggesting Calendar/Mail issues. I never had Mail configured, but did had Calendar (which was showing LOTS of repeated events). I removed my Google account from it, and nothing improved.

I tried creating a second profile and starting only it - that did help, but then, I'm out of my bookmarks, history and tabs.

Lastly, I tried incrementally disable all extensions. No avail, CPU/GPU usage is still high, even though there's not a single extension enabled.

The "culprits" are the browser processes themselves, so I'm at a loss trying to understand what might be going on. How do I go about pinpointing a reason and solving this?

Here's my output for vivaldi://gpu .

I do have two dozens or so of tabs opened, but to my understanding, all of them start "hibernated", so given the amount of restarts I made to test out the profiles and extensions, I don't think any tab is the culprit; specially if you consider the CPU hog is "Background page: Vivaldi" - what is that, even?