@fourier Hi, it's good you reported it, but this sounds like the kind of issue that will be impossible to reproduce and fix unless a developer can see it on their own machine and debug what happens.

It sounds like there might be some corruption of the bookmarks data file, since you also cannot delete entries in trash.

If at all possible it would help if you could share your Bookmarks file by replying to the email you got when reporting the issue. I understand if sharing your bookmarks is a problem, but be assured Vivaldi developers have no interest in what you have in the file, just fixing the bug.

The Bookmarks file is located in your browser profile path, find its location in Help > About.

I also suggest you try copying the Bookmarks file to a clean new Standalone install browser profile to test if the issue is also reproducible there:

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/standalone-version-of-vivaldi/

It could take a long time for such a bug to be fixed, if at all possible retroactively on a broken Bookmarks file. My suggestion for a fix on your end would be to export your bookmarks as a HTML file (File > Export Bookmarks), then delete the Bookmarks file from the profile folder (with browser closed), and then import your bookmarks again from the exported file.