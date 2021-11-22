@Lyzar is this in a private window, and which version of the browser are you using (vivaldi://about)?

We're aware of the issue when using a private window, this is now working internally and should be fixed with the next update. If you run into the issue in a normal window, or in any window on the latest Snapshot versions, please let us know.

Edit: and, also, please try to clear the Trash in the bookmark panel/manager, and see if that helps.