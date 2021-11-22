Solved Bookmark Button doesn't work
-
Clicking on the bookmarks button in the address bar doesn't bookmark the current page. The little window still shows, but the text boxes are all empty and I can't interact with them. I can still browse the bookmark folders and click "done" or "remove" but I can't type in the text fields. I've resorted to pasting links into the bookmarks tab on the sidebar instead.
-
@Lyzar is this in a private window, and which version of the browser are you using (vivaldi://about)?
We're aware of the issue when using a private window, this is now working internally and should be fixed with the next update. If you run into the issue in a normal window, or in any window on the latest Snapshot versions, please let us know.
Edit: and, also, please try to clear the Trash in the bookmark panel/manager, and see if that helps.
-
@lyzar It actually works properly here. Do you use any extensions?
-
I do, I disabled and then uninstalled all of them and it still doesn't work
-
@lyzar Do you use the built-in mail client?
-
A few times a day
-
@lyzar FWIW, yesterday, I ran into the exact same problem. I was attempting to bookmark a webpage in a 'private' Vivaldi window and had the very same thing happen. I then went to that same webpage in a regular Vivaldi window and the problem repeated. Finally in the regular window, after I navigated away from the page and then back again a couple of times, the problem cleared; and I was able to bookmark the page successfully. I've never run into this before...
Win10 21H1, Vivaldi Stable 4.3.2439.65, I've never used the Vivaldi mail client
-
@Lyzar is this in a private window, and which version of the browser are you using (vivaldi://about)?
We're aware of the issue when using a private window, this is now working internally and should be fixed with the next update. If you run into the issue in a normal window, or in any window on the latest Snapshot versions, please let us know.
Edit: and, also, please try to clear the Trash in the bookmark panel/manager, and see if that helps.
-
I had 75 bookmarks in the trash folder and it started working again after I cleared all of them. This was in a normal window and I'm using version 4.3.2439.65 (Stable).
-
-
-
cutemt2015
@ingeb I have this issue too with regular window rather than a private window, you can check here.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/69021/the-bookmark-adding-fields-are-blank
-
Problem in normal window. Clearing trash solved the problem.
-
MoosMas Ambassador
Same thing just happened to me. Using version 5.0.2497.32 . It works fine in a normal window, but in a private window the fields don't fill and it doesn't save. I'm currently using my desktop, but on my laptop I sometimes have this issue in normal windows as well.
-
@moosmas A new fix for private windows is in testing at the moment and should be ready soon.
For normal windows, please try to empty the Trash in the bookmark panel/manager (right click the 'Deleted' folder). If that doesn't fix it (for normal windows only), please let us know. I'm not aware of any confirmed cases so far where this workaround has not fixed it in normal windows.
-
@ingeb If u guys still working on bookmark dialog, pls take a look at these CSS mod that fix small width & full height window related bugs:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/461684
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/496029
-
Basically the bookmark dialog height is too short during max window height & causing it to have a scrollbar.
-
Then when the window width is smaller & user have many extensions button on the right side, the bookmark dialog position is spawned too close to the left & causing part of the dialog inaccessible in off screen.
This is how it looks like:
-
-
MoosMas Ambassador
@ingeb great, I'll see if that fixes it. Thanks!
-
Maybe it will be funny. There was the same problem for a while, emptying the trash didn't help... The problem was solved by pressing ctrl+d once, which I did not use. Since then, the bookmark button has been working. Maybe it will be useful to someone.
-
Problem discovered in v.6.5. I did the upgrade to v6.6 with the same problem persisting.
- Make a backup of tour bookmarks [File][Export][Export Bookmarks]. It will be saved as a html file. Remember the folder. (No problems, even with my +6000 bookmarks tree).
- Delete one folder after another one, purge the Vivaldi bookmark recycle bin, restart Vivaldi and delete another folder. In my case, the 'culprit' may have been an old and small Vivaldi subfolder, as Vivaldi started working fine after deleting this as the last remaining folder (I deleted everything except recycle bin...).
- Import bookmarks from your html file. Everything is fine now; Bookmark button works as expected.