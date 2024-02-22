When both address-bar and tab-bar are at set to Bottom of the window, the title bar cannot be hidden. There's a workaround (check below), but it sacrifices the minimize/maximize/close buttons.

When at least one between address-bar and tab-bar is set to Top



When both address-bar and tab-bar are set to Bottom ( Left=normal / Right=workaround )



I ask a real option to disable Title bar when Address bar and Tab bar are set to Bottom, at least when the window is maximized.

NOTE: this post is heavily edited because its original formulation was unclear.