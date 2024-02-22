Disable Title bar
When both address-bar and tab-bar are at set to
Bottomof the window, the title bar cannot be hidden. There's a workaround (check below), but it sacrifices the minimize/maximize/close buttons.
When at least one between address-bar and tab-bar is set to
Top
When both address-bar and tab-bar are set to
Bottom( Left=normal / Right=workaround )
I ask a real option to disable Title bar when Address bar and Tab bar are set to Bottom, at least when the window is maximized.
NOTE: this post is heavily edited because its original formulation was unclear.
barbudo2005
Use this setting disabled:
Workaround
1. Enable Custom CSS
- Open
vivaldi://experiments
- Enable "Allow for using CSS modifications".
2. Set Custom CSS
- Make a CSS file (which is a text file with
.cssextension) and save it in a folder where you want to keep it.
NOTE: don't use spaces in the filename or it won't work.
- Edit the file (with Notepad), copy the following code, save the file.
NOTE: this makes you unable to see the tab bar if you enable it on the top.
#header, #titlebar { display: none !important; }
- Copy the path of the folder in which you put the CSS file.
3. Activate Custom CSS
- In Vivaldi's Settings > "Appearance" section > "Custom UI Modifications" option.
- Paste the path of the folder in which you put the CSS file.
- Restart Vivaldi to load the CSS file and see the changes.
- Open
@barbudo2005 thank you, it was already unticked. I managed to find a way to do it anyway.
barbudo2005
@DavidBevi Said:
Having Use Native Window unticked is not enough..
What do you mean it is not enough?
-
@barbudo2005 Yeah, it's not my best sentence and there's also a bigger flaw in my previous explanations .
I meant that even if I have that option unticked I still see the Title bar. That setting it's not enough to actually hide the title bar.
The other (bigger) problem: I left out that the other condition is having both Address bar and Title bar at the bottom. With both those bars at the bottom Vivaldi keeps the Title bar at the top.
You can see it in the image, the rightmost portion.
I tend to be verbose, so before posting I simplified my original text, evidently a bit too much. I'll make it clearer with an edit.