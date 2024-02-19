Still get message about "Advanced Settings" with bad URL
-
I just got the following message (well part of it) for a failed URL:-
Try disabling network prediction Go to the Vivaldi menu > Settings > + Show advanced settings and deselect "Use a prediction service to load pages more quickly." If this does not resolve the issue, we recommend selecting this option again for improved performance.
The only posting I can find here about it was way back in 2017, I don't think 'advanced settings' exist any more.
-
Hi,
Check Here
https://www.ghacks.net/2019/04/23/missing-chromes-use-a-prediction-service-setting/
Then here,
chrome://settings| Performance | Speed
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
OK, thank you. The error message needs changing though doesn't it!?
... and you can't turn preloading off, you can only select either 'standard preloading' or 'extended preloading'.
-
Here is disabled,
Latest Stable | 6.5.3206.63 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
--
Please,
add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens |
- OS / Version: |
- Device Model: |
--
-
Oh,
Seems managed by uBlock here.
But can be disabled.
-
Ah, yes, it's disabled by the slider next to 'Preload Pages', the buttons by 'standard proloading' and 'extended preloading' just select one or the other rather than turning them off.
OK, sorted now, thank you.
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@isbd said in Still get message about "Advanced Settings" with bad URL:
The error message needs changing though doesn't it!?
The message is actually a Chromium string, not a Vivaldi string; but we substitute "Chrome" with "Vivaldi" in most such strings. Can give some odd results now and then (much weirder than that one, so I don't think we are going to "fix" it)
We are aware that some third-party tools overrides certain settings, such as this one. Not much we can do about it when they directly edit the preference file. IIRC I have seen reports that there is a workaround to make to tool not modify those settings.