By googling out the issue that I faced with the latest version of the vivaldi for linux ( 6.5.3206.63 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) ) I came accross this post from 2019 and it appears that the issue still persists, which is crazy!

I just ditched good old Chrome Beta to give Vivaldi a shot, and so far I'm pretty happy except the bug that causes my entire work flow to collapse. I use extensions to change the font for the dev tools and the font appears even smaller than 12px, so, I do zoom in a bit, but since the above mentioned bug causes the page to resize and even mess up the aspect ratio I can no longer do this and am forced to look at this tiny font size. Which ain't gonna work on a long run I'm afraid...