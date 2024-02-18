Vivaldi does not translate the entire page
MieszkoSidwa
When I read a page in different language, Vivaldi offers to translate it into my language. But it translates only part of the whole site. So I have to click the translation button again. If the page is long, I have to do it many times.
Is there any solution for my problem?
MieszkoSidwa
@magilex
Have you any information about solving this issue?
@MieszkoSidwa no, nothing yet
mib2berlin
@MieszkoSidwa
Hi, the report VB-103764 from @magilex was marked as duplicate of VB-80417 and this was fixed a few days ago.
I hope we get this in the next Vivaldi 6.6.
Cheers, mib