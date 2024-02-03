Translate not translating whole page
When I select translate for this to English, it only does about 10% before going back to Spanish.
Is it supposed to translate the whole page?
https://www.thelogicalweb.com/supertramp/entrevistas/1711-rick-davies-en-lunch-on-the-deck-junio-2022.html
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.59 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
OS Windows 11
DoctorG Ambassador
@magilex I can confirm this.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG issue reference VB-103764
Thanks
@magilex, meanwhile you can use this OpenSource Translator multiengine, which works fine.
DoctorG Ambassador
@magilex Confirmed.