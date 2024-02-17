ERR_CERT_AUTHORITY_INVALID
arijitch911
Everytime I'm trying to open browser and open sync tab option, this thing is showing , no matter what I do.
I've refreshed my browser settings, even reset it out & fresh installed them, this still happening...
Why this error generating and how should I get rid of it, please explain me anyone here in forum, will be really helpful for me a lot. Thanks.
(Note: error is happening on both stable & snapshot version of Vivaldi)
arijitch911
(Gionee p5w, a06)
(Vivaldi stable vr. 5.0.2498.36, snapshot vr. 5.0.2498.7)
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
Don't remember about the steps, but, have you activated the Account?
Have you Sync'd at some point before?
Could you check on Desktop? Creating a Clean Profile.
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
yngve Vivaldi Team
@arijitch911 Beg pardon: v5.0? Current Vivaldi Stable is v6.5, snapshot is v6.6.
v5.0 was last updated two years ago.
barbudo2005
I propose 0 Tolerance to all those users who make queries without having the latest version. It is the minimum acceptable.
@arijitch911 very old OS have outdated certificates and old browser. That could be the cause.