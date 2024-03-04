Mail tab opening without side panel open - new behaviour? [BUG - FIXED IN 6.6]
Since Vivaldi 6.5.3206.39-1 (6.5.3206.61-1, 6.5.3206.63-1) the default behaviour when opening the mail app seems to have changed.
If I click on the mail icon at bottom left, this opens the Mail Status dialogue, and then I click "Show Mail", instead of opening mail in a tab with the panel showing my mail accounts at left hand side, I get a list of email messages from all accounts with no panel.
I can open the panel by clicking twice on the "hide panel" icon top left, but if I close the tab, then reopen it again later, the panel is again closed.
It seems like the default has changed for this between releases, or there's a toggle somewhere been added that I can't find. In previous versions the panel was always opened when I opened a mail tab, which suited me perfectly.
@irritable
Hi, the default has not changed for me with the latest updates but there are two settings in Settings > Mail:
I mean the first two settings have to be enabled to get the behave you want.
Cheers, mib
Thanks.
I've just looked at those settings and they were both enabled already.
I've disabled them, restarted V, re-enabled them, restarted V, still get the same thing going on.
very annoying.
@irritable
Hi again, I am sorry, I checked this in the Vivaldi 6.6 snapshot version.
Adding a mail account to Vivaldi 6.5.3206.63 and get the same result.
It seams fixed in the next version so it is not needed to report this to the bug tracker.
I hope another user can confirm this.
Cheers, mib
Ah thanks mib.
Pity there isn't a public bug tracker to check this stuff out before posting here.
@irritable
I think this was:
[Mail] Panel does not auto-open when visiting the mail tab (VB-102562)
I hope we get 6.6 in February.
Have a nice day, mib
yep, fixed in 6.6