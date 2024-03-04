Since Vivaldi 6.5.3206.39-1 (6.5.3206.61-1, 6.5.3206.63-1) the default behaviour when opening the mail app seems to have changed.

If I click on the mail icon at bottom left, this opens the Mail Status dialogue, and then I click "Show Mail", instead of opening mail in a tab with the panel showing my mail accounts at left hand side, I get a list of email messages from all accounts with no panel.

I can open the panel by clicking twice on the "hide panel" icon top left, but if I close the tab, then reopen it again later, the panel is again closed.

It seems like the default has changed for this between releases, or there's a toggle somewhere been added that I can't find. In previous versions the panel was always opened when I opened a mail tab, which suited me perfectly.