Please add a keyboard shortcut box (so user can specify shortcut) for "Workspaces - Switch to Last Used Workspace"

this is different than "Switch to Previous Workspace", which actually means "Switch to Preceding Workspace"

that is not what I mean. What I mean is you are on Workspace "work" and then you open reddit and it auto switches to Workspace "reddit" because you have a rule or whatever they are called for that...

now you are done with reddit and need to get back to the workspace where all the things you were working on is open in.. so the request is for a hot key to do that, switch to last used workspace