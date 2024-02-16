Tab design like brave browser
Does anyone know how to modify the css to look like this?
Looks like Firefox tabs. See https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/723478
@luetage there's a lot of customization, I just wanted to change the shape of the tabs or just remove that line under the tab, would that be possible?
barbudo2005
Try this code:
.tab {border-bottom-left-radius: var(--radiusHalf) !important; border-bottom-right-radius: var(--radiusHalf) !important; border-top-right-radius: var(--radiusHalf) !important; border-top-left-radius: var(--radiusHalf) !important; margin-left: 2px !important; margin-right: 2px !important; margin-top: 2px !important; margin-bottom: 2px !important;}
Nice is exactly how I want it, I use cornerd rounded 14 and this strange part appears, could you remove it? it appears when the tab is selected.
barbudo2005
If I understand correctly your image uses this code:
.tab::after, .tab::before {display: none !important;}
If not, present a larger image and mark the problem.
@barbudo2005 That's right, thank you very much!
barbudo2005
We seem to have the same taste for tabs: Detached and Floating
@barbudo2005 Amazing design! Can I change the color of this line only when I have stacks of tabs?
barbudo2005
Look this post:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/76205/automatic-color-for-active-tabs-active-tab-stacks-using-favicon?_=1654620418289
You could change "border" for "border-top" in this code:
.tab-position.is-substack [id*= "tab"].tab.active {border: 2.5px var(--colorAccentBgDarker) solid !important;}
Both brave and Vivaldi,I use them, and since brave's tabs have become rounded with a swoosh, it appears that the tab height is larger than before, which isn't good for the limited space of a 14" laptop. On the contrary, vivaldi's native tab height seems more compact which I personally prefer.
@undachen I only wanted the shape of the tab and not the size, the size is perfect.